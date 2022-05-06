Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

