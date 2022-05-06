Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

