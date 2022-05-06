Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

