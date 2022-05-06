Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of SITE opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $129.20 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

