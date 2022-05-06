Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Timken Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

