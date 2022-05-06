Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $201.18 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

