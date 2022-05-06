Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

