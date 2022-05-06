John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

