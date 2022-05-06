Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

