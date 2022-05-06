Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $24.41 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $100.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

