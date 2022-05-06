Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.