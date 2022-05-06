Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

