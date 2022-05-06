Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($28.73).
JMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.44) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,306 ($28.81). 344,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,174. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,301 ($41.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,911.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95.
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
