Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,300 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($28.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($410.14).

Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,306 ($28.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,174. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,301 ($41.24). The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,911.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,049.10.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

