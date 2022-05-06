Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,300 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($28.73).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($410.14).
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
