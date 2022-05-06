Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

JOUT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. 27,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

