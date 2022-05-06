Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Lake Street Capital

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 222.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of Joint stock traded down $12.52 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Joint by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.