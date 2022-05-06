JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

JOYY stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

