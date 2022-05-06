JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($37.89) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.58 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €25.12 ($26.44). The stock had a trading volume of 629,437 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.05 and its 200-day moving average is €27.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

