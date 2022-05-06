JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $70.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,586. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.