JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims IMI (LON:IMI) Target Price to GBX 2,000

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.86) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,680.50 ($20.99).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,318.56 ($16.47) on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,360.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($23,271.71). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,768.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

