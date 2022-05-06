JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JPE stock opened at GBX 996.20 ($12.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 995.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,041.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. JPMorgan Elect has a twelve month low of GBX 911.50 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.99).
About JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)
