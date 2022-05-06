JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JPEI opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.30) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect has a 1 year low of GBX 92.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

