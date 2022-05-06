JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:JPEI opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.30) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect has a 1 year low of GBX 92.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28.
JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) Company Profile (Get Rating)
