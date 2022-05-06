Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Andrew Formica Acquires 1,001 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,250.84).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,240.35).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £973.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.36).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

