Kadant Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

KAI stock traded down $10.90 on Friday, reaching $187.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average is $210.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

