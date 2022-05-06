Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Kamada has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

