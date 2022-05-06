Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.
Shares of KRTX stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.
In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,562,418 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.