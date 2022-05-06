Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,562,418 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,056,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

