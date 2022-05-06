Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.