Kemper Co. (KMPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE KMPR opened at $49.81 on Friday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Kemper by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kemper by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kemper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.