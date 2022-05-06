Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE KMPR opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kemper by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

