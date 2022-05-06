Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kemper by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

