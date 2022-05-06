Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of KMPR opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Kemper has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

