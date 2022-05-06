Kennametal Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,629. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

