Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 7th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 1,066.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.97 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

