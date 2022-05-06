Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €87.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($91.58) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

BMW stock traded down €1.44 ($1.52) during trading on Friday, reaching €78.03 ($82.14). 1,964,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €77.62 and its 200 day moving average is €86.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

