KeyCorp Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.26.

Shares of QSR opened at C$68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$66.87 and a 1 year high of C$85.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

