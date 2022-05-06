KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

