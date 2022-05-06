Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
