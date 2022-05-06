Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.