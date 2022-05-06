Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,007. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

