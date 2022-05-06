Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.83 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

