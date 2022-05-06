Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($113.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

KGX stock opened at €51.36 ($54.06) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.54. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($86.13).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

