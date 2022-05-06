Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €51.36 ($54.06) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($86.13). The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.54.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.