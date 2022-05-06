KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $24.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $333.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

