Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.66 ($19.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.35 million and a P/E ratio of -27.85. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €17.86 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of €32.65 ($34.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.63 and its 200-day moving average is €26.00.
About Koenig & Bauer (Get Rating)
