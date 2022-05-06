Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.