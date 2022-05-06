Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 506,294 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

