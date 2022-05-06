Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

KTOS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

