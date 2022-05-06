Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Shares of KRO opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

