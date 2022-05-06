Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%.
Shares of KRO opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.
Several research analysts have commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
