Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

KURA stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $872.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

