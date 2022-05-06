Lake Street Capital Trims Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Target Price to $8.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s previous close.

CTLP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 3,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,742. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

