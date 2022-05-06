Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66.

LAMR stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.81 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

