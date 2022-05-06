Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 26.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

